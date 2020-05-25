Chaffee County Public Health reported a new positive case of COVID-19 in the county Saturday, bringing the county’s total cases to 69.
“As Chaffee County begins to reopen, this case is a reminder that COVID-19 is still circulating in our community and surrounding areas,” public health nurse Emily Anderson said in a press release.
“It is important to recognize that safety measures, such as minimizing social contacts, staying home whenever possible, wearing masks, maintaining distance and not leaving your home when sick, continue to be important measures each one of us must take.”
The new case is a 65-year old man who was hospitalized at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Friday evening. The patient is currently in full isolation.
Following HRRMC protocol, each patient is tested for COVID-19 prior to being admitted. All HRRMC employees followed strict precautions and wore full personal protective equipment when interacting with the patient, rigorously reducing the risk of perpetuating exposure within the community, according to the release.
Chaffee County Public Health has begun investigating the case and thinks the patient had very little close contact with the community, outside his immediate family. All close contacts to the patient have been instructed to follow isolation and quarantine recommendations.
Prior to this positive case, Chaffee County had not had an active case of COVID-19 since April 11.
