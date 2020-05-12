Maysville’s Suzanne Morphew, 49, is missing. The Chaffee County Communications Center received a call about a missing female at 5:46 p.m. on Sunday. Sheriff John Spezze said that’s they day they think she went missing.
Members of the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of C.R. 225 and U.S. 50 in Maysville and contacted the reporting party who told them Morphew had reportedly gone for a bike ride in the area and failed to return home.
Sheriff personnel called members of Chaffee County Search and Rescue South and North and a search began immediately. The Department of Corrections was also contacted and a request was made for tracking dogs to assist. They responded and joined the search. The search continued into the early morning hours with no results.
Search and Rescue resumed the search early Monday morning. They once again scoured the area. Members were then called from the Chaffee County Tactical Team along with search parties from the Department of Corrections and the area was once again scoured.
In all over 100 personnel were used during the search of the Maysville area, however by late Monday afternoon, Morphew had not been found.
Spezze said the search and the investigation are both still active.
The sheriff’s office asks that any person or persons who may have information please call them at 719-539-2596 or the Chaffee County Crime Stoppers at 719-539-2599.
