Salida City Council will hear a follow-up presentation from Fire Chief Doug Bess about Independence Day public displays during a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Bess previously presented alternatives to fireworks for Fourth of July at council’s Feb. 18 work session. He then spoke at Salida Business Alliance’s Feb. 20 meeting, where he said SBA unanimously wanted to keep the fireworks, with trust in the fire department to decide whether they can be shot safely or not. SBA members said they would work to provide a budget-friendly Plan B that is achievable on short notice.
Estimated alternative show prices are roughly $10,000 for a laser show and $80,000 for a 14-minute drone show.
Bess said the majority of feedback on Salida Fire’s Facebook page favored keeping the fireworks. Based on public feedback, Bess said he and his staff think the community should continue with a public fireworks display.
Tuesday meeting
During its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers, council will vote on whether to extend Salida Planning Commission member Dori Denning’s term from March 21, 2020, to March 21, 2024. They will also vote on whether Matthew Chambers or Adam Martinez should replace alternate member Linda Eiler, who recently resigned.
Council members will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on an ordinance that amends Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code concerning an outdated requirement for personal surety and performance bonds. City staff recommends updating an outdated portion of the code in Section 2-3-30 and amending Section 2-5-60.
Council will consider first readings of an ordinance that would vacate a portion of right-of-way along East Sixth Street and Teller Street and an ordinance that would allow non-full-time city employees to serve on both the Planning Commission and the Construction Board of Appeals.
In other business, council members will vote on a resolution that adopts a civility invocation for council and a funding request from Greater Arkansas River Nature Association for a Recycling Resources Economic Opportunity Fund grant application.
Acting as the Water and Wastewater Enterprise Board, council will review a letter written on behalf of Salida about an annexation request for Moltz property of Poncha Springs. If approved, the letter will officially be sent to the town of Poncha Springs requesting any decisions about the annexation be delayed until the city receives more data.
Council will also hear a proclamation honoring the 100th anniversary of the U.S. League of Women Voters.
The consent agenda includes approval of:
- A special event liquor license for Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce.
- 2020 street reconstruction project for Blake and G streets.
- An engineering agreement for Salida Airport at Harriet Alexander Field.
