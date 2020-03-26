Salida city officials announced Wednesday the city is moving to Tier IV of its action plan due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases and a statewide stay-at-home order.
The action plan can be found at the city’s website, cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/City-of-Salida-COVID-19-Action-Plan.pdf.
As part of Tier IV the city of Salida will limit staffing at City Hall and other city facilities beginning today. All city departments will enact teleworking options and staggered shifts, so administrative response times may be slower, a press release stated.
More information about the city’s online services can be found at cityofsalida.com/2020/03/convenient-online-services-available-for-residents-and-businesses/.
City officials said they will continue to work with Chaffee County Public Health Department and county commissioners on evaluating the COVID-19 pandemic and the city’s response. Information about Public Health’s response to the situation can be found on its Facebook page, @COVID19ChaffeeCounty.
The city also encourages residents to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, which can be found at cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.
Mayor P.T. Wood said, “It is imperative to all Salidans that you stay home and practice social distancing at all times. Be mindful of your distances when outside on a trail or sidewalk and only venture out for essential needs.
“Help where you can by donating to the Chaffee County Community Foundation’s Emergency Relief Fund. Take this opportunity to do the right thing for your family, friends and neighbors by staying home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.