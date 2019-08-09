Cottonwood Pass is expected to open on the Gunnsion County side at approximately 9 a.m. Monday.
The opening will occur after inspections are made for proper signage with restrictions and traffic delays.
Recent thunderstorms have delayed the placing of gravel on the upper section of the road.
Gunnison County Public Works cautions motorists that if rainy conditions exist, they should expect slick and muddy conditions and should reduce speed accordingly.
Work will continue on the road, so delays of up to 30 minutes will occur for motorists.
Travel through the remaining work zone will be led by a pilot car.
Drivers are also warned that:
•No trailers or towed vehicles, including boats, campers and off-highway vehicles of any kind, will be allowed.
•All side roads that access Cottonwood Pass are still closed.
• Parking areas are not available
Marlene Crosby, director of Gunnison County Public Works, said with the recent rain delays during the final phases of the project, it may be mid- to late September until the project is complete.
For more information contact Gunnison County Public Works Department at 970-641-0044.
