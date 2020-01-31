Salida High School and Horizons Exploratory Academy students hold signs and banners in Riverside Park to express their concern about environmental threats. The students took unexcused absences Wednesday to hold the event. From left are sophomore Keira Martin, sophomore Shaylin Terry, freshman Jenessa Cano, freshman Alexis Smith, sophomore Sheri Medlin, sophomore Ian Salazar, freshman Krystina Delao and freshman Xeona Conway.