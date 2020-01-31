Several Salida High School and Horizons Exploratory Academy students voluntarily took unexcused absences from some of their afternoon classes Wednesday to go to Riverside Park and let people know how they feel about threats to the environment.
The students took signs and banners to the park, and some fanned out to other areas of downtown.
“We want to spread more awareness about climate change,” Shaylin Terry, a sophomore, said.
Their goal was twofold: expressing concern about global climate change and raising money to be donated for Australian fire relief.
Sophomore Myka Daugherty said the group was able to collect more than $200, which will be donated to Red Cross for victims of the fires in Australia.
SHS Principal Tami Thompson said students’ parents were notified via the Salida School District app that their students were missing classes Wednesday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.