The Monarch Quilters’ December meeting will feature holiday projects and the group’s annual Christmas party Monday at Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Networking, coffee and treats will begin at 9 a.m., followed by the 9:30 a.m. meeting, show and tell with holiday projects and the party.
The party will include a potluck and playing “Left, Right, Center” using fat quarters at each holiday decorated table.
Anyone who wants to try quilting or simply enjoys seeing beautiful finished work is welcome to join the group at its monthly meetings, according to a press release. The first visit is free.
For more information, visit monarchquilters.com.
