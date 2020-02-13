Kids and their parents or guardians can dance the night away at a Salida Family Dance presented by Salida Parks and Recreation Department from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Admission costs $10 per person.
Attendees of all ages can dance to a mix of family-friendly music from all eras. Appetizers and desserts from local businesses will be provided.
A photo booth will also be available, where families “can make silly faces and memories all at once.”
Middle school students interested in preparing for the dance can attend a free introduction to dance class from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Salida Dance Studio, 119 E. First St. The class will be taught by Denver dance instructor Justin Boulet, lead male backup dancer for Taylor Swift. Those interested can sign up on Salida Parks and Recreation’s Facebook page.
Recreation Supervisor Sara Law said she was unsure exactly how long the department has been hosting the dance, but she knew it has been at least three years.
Tickets can be purchased at salidasteamplant.com or by calling 719-539-6738.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.