A cold-weather tradition in Buena Vista returns next month with the Surf Hotel’s screening of “Return to Send’er” to raise money for students with disabilities to get ski lessons.
This year, the Ivy Ballroom will use its new 4K projector and 18-foot screen for a premiere showing of Matchstick Productions’ 2019 documentary, which follows skiers Mark Abma, Karl Fostvedt, Sam Kuch and Logan Pehota as they take on mountains in the Canadian Rockies, Jackson, Wyoming, Squaw Valley, California, and Sun Valley, Idaho.
Proceeds from the ski movie premiere on Nov. 9 will go toward funding lessons at the Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center for special needs students at BV schools.
“This year we will return to one single showing of the film. With a larger space in the Ivy Ballroom, we can do one large group showing. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.,” ski movie organizer Earl Richmond said.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger. They can be purchased at CKS Main Street and The Trailhead, at the Surf Hotel or online at southmainco.com/upcoming-events/return-to-sender
During an intermission midway through the screening, there will be a chance to win ski gear through a raffle, Richmond said. Each movie ticket comes with a raffle ticket, and more will be available for purchase at the event.
“With the fundraising efforts we’re able to take 12 kids with different disabilities skiing in Breckenridge,” Richmond said. “They get everything: They get instruction, transport, lift tickets and gear rentals, all for free.”
