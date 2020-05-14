The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office announced it will enact a Stage 1 fire ban effective at noon today.
Abnormally warm, dry and windy conditions, coupled with fuel moisture content normally seen in June and July, warrant this response, a press release stated.
The following are prohibited under Stage 1:
• All agricultural burning including but not limited to weeds, brush or grass.
• Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, coal or wood-burning stove, fireplace, any type of charcoal or wood fueled cooking or open fire of any type in an undeveloped area.
Use of a coal or wood-burning stove or fireplace in a private residence in an undeveloped area is allowed only if the flue pipe, chimney or other exhaust structure is equipped with a properly installed NFPA-approved spark arrestor such as a chimney cap.
Notes: a. Campfires contained in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within a developed recreation area are allowed; b. Grills using propane and other bottled fuels are allowed only in areas free of flammable vegetation and other flammable materials and must be used in a manner that presents no fire danger to the surrounding area; c. No fire or grill shall be left unattended and shall have an adequate water supply and/or fire extinguisher on site.
• All burning of trash, refuse or other debris.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or outdoor smoking area that is hard-surfaced, barren or otherwise cleared of all flammable vegetation and material. Discarding of cigarette butts in a receptacle not designed for disposal of cigarette butts, or at any location or from any vehicle is expressly prohibited.
• Using any explosives materials, to include: fireworks, solid fuel rockets, blasting caps or any incendiary device which may result in the ignition of flammable material.
• Outdoor welding, grinding or use of any type of torch in any area that presents the possibility of igniting vegetation or other combustible material, and there must be an adequate water supply and/or fire extinguisher on site;
• Operating any outdoor equipment or machinery in an undeveloped area with an internal combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order, meeting either: a. U.S. Dept. of Agriculture, Forest Service Standard 5100-1a or b. Appropriate Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practice J335(b) and J350(a).
• Sale, use and possession of fireworks, including permissible fireworks as defined in §12-28-101, C.R.S. However, in no instance shall the sale, use and possession be prohibited for more than one year from the date of imposition of the fire restrictions until the suspension of the same.
