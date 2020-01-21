January is National Mentoring Month, and anyone who wants to learn about becoming a mentor can attend a Mentor Mixer from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the front room of Boathouse Cantina, 228 N. F St.
Who can be a youth mentor?
“Anybody is a potential quality mentor,” said Kenny Wilcox, mentors program coordinator at Chaffee County Family & Youth Initiatives.
Wilcox runs Chaffee County Mentors, which serves youth in both ends of the county.
Apart from the minimum age requirement of 21, he said mentors should have a passion for working with youth, availability and be able to connect with young people.
“A mentor’s role is providing some stability and influence in a young person’s life,” Wilcox said.
From his experience and from research, he said it is valuable for a young person to have one person from outside the home as an advocate. When support doesn’t happen on a natural level within the family, mentors can step in and fill the gap.
“It’s one person in their lives,” Wilcox said.
All kinds of kids from different walks of life need mentors, he said.
According to FYI, research shows mentors play a powerful role in providing young people with the tools to strive and thrive, to attend and engage in school and to reduce or avoid risky behavior like drug use.
Mentored kids are:
• 55 percent more likely to be enrolled in college.
• 81 percent more likely to report participating regularly in sports or extracurricular activities.
• 78 percent more likely to volunteer regularly in their communities.
Wilcox said about 30 young people between the ages of 7 and 18 currently are waiting for a mentor in Chaffee County, but matching mentors and mentees is a process that FYI takes time in doing.
Shared interests and compatibility are elements used to match mentors and mentees.
Wilcox said it is easier to make a match with a large pool of potential mentors with a wide variety of interests and experience.
Sometimes, as in other aspects of life, opposites attract.
A mentee who spends a lot of time indoors might gain from a mentor who is active outdoors and vice versa.
A mentor who is an avid outdoors person might learn how to play the latest game from a computer-savvy youngster, Wilcox said.
“We don’t expect mentors and mentees to change, but we hope they’ll try new things,” he said.
The mentor program in Chaffee County has been active since about 2006, when FYI founder Jane Whitmer put it into place.
The program has evolved and grown over the years, but the key has always been the relationship between mentor and mentee, Wilcox said.
He said FYI wants people to come to the Mentor Mixer and get a full picture of what it means to be a mentor. “We are looking for a two- to three-hour a week commitment, but there is some flexibility in that,” he said.
“The goal is one time per week for two to three hours. We find the most success in matches that meet on a regular basis.”
For more information about the mentors program, contact Kenny Wilcox or Kirsten love at 719-530-2500 or visit chaffeecountyfyi.org.
