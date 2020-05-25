The Chaffee County Housing + Health initiative will present an online Zoom storytelling event called “Home: Six Stories from Chaffee County,” a series of video shorts, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
The event will include a takeout dinner from a local restaurant at no cost for each participating household, according to a press release.
The videos feature local storytellers discussing the meaning of home.
The project is the result of a collaboration between the Berkeley StoryCenter and the Housing + Health project. The professionally produced video shorts explore the range of what home means to residents, including stories of love, loss, adoption, abuse, homelessness and more.
“Storytelling is one way that we can acknowledge that every member of our community has experiences and stories that contribute to the fabric of our culture,” said Chaffee County Housing Director Becky Gray. “My hope is that by sharing our stories we will better understand each other and eventually be more successful in determining the best policy decisions to shape our collective future.”
Registration for the event is free but will close at 3 p.m. Thursday.
To register, visit housinghealthchaffee.org/dinnerandamovie and fill out the registration form. A gift certificate from a local restaurant and information on how to watch the movie will be sent to registrants. Gift certificates can be donated to a nonprofit.
More information can be found at housinghealthchaffee.org.
