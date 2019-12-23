Only three Salida wrestlers competed in Sheridan’s 32nd annual Forrest Davis Invitational Saturday, but two of them reached the finals.
Junior Colin King, competing in his first tournament at 120 pounds, scored a tournament title, while freshman Drew Johnson finished second at 132 pounds.
King, who had been wrestling at 126 pounds, pinned the first four opponents he faced at 120 before scoring an 11-8 decision in the finals.
“He had a really exceptional tournament,” SHS head coach Steve Myers said. “I thought he looked really good; he looked stronger and he was moving better. It looked like that’s the weight he should be at.”
In the championship match, King fell behind 5-0 after Ralston Valley’s Josiah Trujillo caught him and put him on his back. However, King rallied to win the match.
“All of a sudden he turned it on; he came back and put the guy on his back,” Myers said. “It was a great match-up, and he ended up pulling it out.”
King improved to 11-4 overall after the tournament.
Johnson also pinned the first four guys he faced in Sheridan, sticking them all in the first period. “He was looking really tough all tournament,” Myers said.
In the finals, Johnson took on Florence’s Johnny Masopust, ranked No. 2 in the state. Myers said Johnson was doing OK against Masopust. In the final period, however, he trailed Masopust 6-0 and went for a big move and ended up getting pinned. “He knew he had to do something drastic,” Myers said.
Johnson finished the first half of the season 12-2 overall.
Sophomore Izan Wheeler also wrestled for Salida, but ran into a pair of quality opponents in his first two matches and ended up getting pinned late in both matches.
“He drew two tough guys right off the bat,” Myers said. “It wasn’t in his favor.”
In the second match, Myers said Wheeler got tossed, prompting him to injury default in his final three matches.
Injuries and some sickness kept the rest of Salida’s squad from competing, but Myers said he’s hoping they’ll get healed up over Christmas.
As a team, Salida ended up placing ninth of the 14 teams in Sheridan with 40.5 points. Florence won the tournament with 141.5 points, followed by James Irwin (123.5), Regis Jesuit (106.5), Ralston Valley (100.5) and Alameda (76.5) in fifth.
“There were a couple of 4A schools there, which shows the guys we can battle with anyone,” Myers said.
The Spartans will now get a couple weeks off before their next competition, Jan. 4 at Pueblo South’s tournament.
“The biggest thing is to get these guys back healthy again and maintain their weight,” Myers said about the holiday break. “At Pueblo South, we’ll see those 4A teams again. I want to see them battle through and get ready for regionals.”
