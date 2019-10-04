There is a a public meeting regarding the Decker Fire scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at the SteamPlant.
The fire's acreage has been revised to 5,824 and 458 personnel are assigned to the fire, public information officer Shawna Hartman said Friday.
Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said evacuations will remain in place until at least Saturday.
Incident commander Mark Giacoletto said winds pushed the fire back onto itself Thursday.
However, Giacoletto said, the weather is changing, and Saturday will be a Red Flag Warning day. Crews are preparing for worsening weather the next few days, he said.
Crews are working on accessing communication infrastructure on Methodist Mountain, Giacoletto said, and are optimistic they can get up there in the next couple of days.
Paul Delmerico, with the operations department, said crews have been putting direct lines southwest of the fire and indirect lines northwest of the fire, and more favorable conditions are present to the north and northeast of the fire, with existing roads crews can tie in to.
The Bear Creek area is looking good, Delmerico said. He said there are a lot of boots on the ground, as well as dozers, in the Boot Hill area.
There isn't much access in the southeast area of the fire, Delmerico said, and winds out of the west will present a concern through the next few days.
Meteorologist Aviva Braun said humidity is expected to drop this afternoon, and westerly winds up to 40 miles per hour will put a Red Flag Warniung in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper said the communities of Howard, Swissvale and Wellsville are on pre-evacuation alert.
