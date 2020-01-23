Due to an increase in facility fees at Salida High School, the Salida Men’s Town Team Basketball League won’t be shooting any hoops this winter.
“It’s because of the money,” league director Dave Granzella said about why the league canceled its season. “We couldn’t afford it at all.”
In previous years, Granzella said it cost the league around $1,500 to use the school’s facilities. This year, the price tag increased to $10,000.
“It’s a community building,” Granzella said. “We don’t mind paying a little, but they told me it would have cost me $10,000. That’s an insane jump in price for no reason.”
In the past, the league typically played twice a week at the school from early November to mid-April. Between 20 and 30 players on four to eight teams have participated in recent years, playing about 20 games during their season. The league also used both high school gyms, but even one was out of its price range this winter.
“They wanted to charge for both gyms separately,” Granzella said. “One gym was even out of hand.”
Timing of the announcement didn’t help the league either. “It wasn’t brought up to the community,” Granzella said. “Right before the season I found out.”
With no other gyms in town to fill the void, the league is now in limbo.
“There’s no other gyms in the area unless we build one, but then we’d have to pay again,” Granzella said.
He said he heard Buena Vista lets the community use its school facilities for pickup games, but he didn’t know when or how often.
“At one time we had to use Salida’s and Buena Vista’s gyms, but not for a while,” he said. Granzella said he had been running the league since 1979, about nine years after it first began.
Now, its future is uncertain.
“If they bring the price down, we can start playing again,” Granzella said.
The women’s competitive volleyball league in Salida has also gone by the wayside, but for a different reason.
“I ran it for 15 years at the middle school, but it’s been three years since we’ve had that league,” Cheri Schleicher said. “The rules changed when the new high school was built. Now we need a sponsor from the district to let us in and out.”
Schleicher said she was frustrated that they haven’t been able to find a sponsor.
“I know people here would be interested in playing if we could get in again,” Schleicher said. “I don’t think it would matter what the fees are.”
