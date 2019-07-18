The Canyonlands Fire, burning 9 miles northwest of Cañon City, was 100 percent contained as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, the Bureau of Land Management reported.
The final estimate of the amount burned was 34 acres, entirely on BLM lands, public information officer Mike Smith said.
The cause of the fire, which was first reported July 9, definitely was lightning, Smith said.
As of Wednesday morning the total cost to fight the fire was $500,000, he said, but costs were still being tallied.
Two helicopters and about 90 firefighters were assigned to the fire at its peak, Smith said.
Hotshot crews have been released, and a local Type 4 crew will continue to monitor the fire area and take any necessary suppression actions until the fire is completely out, the BLM reported.
