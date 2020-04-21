The Internal Revenue Service issued a special alert Monday for several groups of federal benefit recipients to act by Wednesday if they didn’t file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 and have dependents, so they can quickly receive the full amount of their Economic Impact Payment, the COVID-19 stimulus payment.
Their $1,200 payments will be issued soon, and to add the $500 per eligible child to their payments, the IRS needs dependent information before payments are issued, a press release stated.
Otherwise, their payment at this time will be $1,200, and by law the additional $500 per eligible child would be paid in association with a return filing for tax year 2020.
The IRS announced that $1,200 automatic payments will start soon for those receiving Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a tax return in the last two years. No action is needed by those groups; they will automatically receive their $1,200 payment.
For those benefit recipients with children who aren’t required to file a tax return, an extra step is needed to quickly add $500 per eligible child onto their automatic payment of $1,200.
People in these groups who have a qualifying child and didn’t file a 2018 or 2019 tax return have a limited window to register to have $500 per eligible child added automatically to their $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.
They can use a special non-filer tool on IRS.gov by 10 a.m. Mountain time Wednesday to help put all of their eligible Economic Income Payment into a single payment. They will not be able to use the non-filer tool to add eligible children once their $1,200 payment has been issued.
“We want to ‘Plus $500’ these recipients with children so they can get their maximum Economic Impact Payment of $1,200 plus $500 for each eligible child as quickly as possible,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “They’ll get $1,200 automatically, but they need to act quickly and register at IRS.gov to get the extra $500 per child added to their payment.
“These groups don’t normally have a return filing obligation and may not realize they qualify for a larger payment. We’re asking people and organizations throughout the country to share this information widely and help the IRS with the Plus $500 Push.”
SSA and Railroad Retirement benefit recipients need to respond by Wednesday. SSI and VA beneficiaries have some additional time to add their children because their $1,200 automatic payments will be made at a later date. SSI recipients will receive their automatic payments in early May, and the VA payment schedule for beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments is still being determined.
If they have children and aren’t required to file a tax return, both groups are urged to use the non-filer tool as soon as possible.
No action needed by most taxpayers
The Treasury Department will make automatic payments to SSA, SSI, RRB and VA recipients. Recipients will generally receive the automatic $1,200 payments by direct deposit, Direct Express debit card or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits.
For information about Social Security retirement, survivors and disability insurance beneficiaries, visit SSA.gov. For information related to veterans and their beneficiaries who receive Compensation and Pension benefit payments from VA, visit VA.gov.
General IRS information about Economic Impact Payments is available on a special section of IRS.gov.
Watch out for scams
The IRS also urges taxpayers to be on the lookout for scams related to Economic Impact Payments. There is no fee required to receive these payments.
