Salida wrapped up its summer farmers market season Saturday with its fifth annual Shedfest celebration in Alpine Park.
“It was another great year, and this is the culmination of the season,” said Ashley Ahlene, general manager of the Foodshed Alliance. “The grow season got off to a slow start, but we’re definitely celebrating an abundant fall harvest.”
She called Saturday’s event a “hootenanny.”
Ahlene said about 90 different vendors sold items at the Salida and Buena Vista farmers markets this year, with an average of about 50 vendors per day.
In addition to locally grown and locally prepared food for sale, as well as local art, the Shedfest celebration featured music, a performance from Salida Circus, caricatures from Naters, an apple press serving up fresh juice, a silent auction and a slow cooker cook-off.
The Salida Jazz Band, ELM and Andrea Coen & the Old Timey Jam Band all filled Alpine Park with music.
Visitors could also taste all of the slow cooker entries and vote for their favorite in the third annual competition. In the end, Lori Stoddard’s peach habanero pork dish won Best of Show. Jahil Braggasa’s korma was selected as the best vegetarian dish, and Leah Underwood’s dish won the best meat category.
Braggasa said his food stand, King Kaeng’s Rotating Curry, will be at Alpine Park for one more week this fall, Tuesday through Saturday, if people want to try it.
“Farmers markets are an intersection of the community,” Ahlene said. “It’s a positive place for all of us to say hello, greet each other, support each other and enjoy being outside.”
She said in the 13 years they’ve been doing farmers markets, the markets have generated more than $3 million for the local community. “It provides citizens an opportunity to live their dreams and run their businesses,” Ahlene said.
Cordova Law Firm, Jenna Mazzuca, Amicas Pizza and High Country Bank sponsored Shedfest. “We wouldn’t be able to do the event without our sponsors and the local shoppers,” Ahlene said.
While the summer farmers markets are now over, it won’t be long until winter farmers markets return to the Salida Rotary Scout Hut in Riverside Park. The winter markets will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on select Saturdays, including the first three weekends in December, the last two in January and the first two in February.
“We’re really excited about the winter markets,” Ahlene said.
