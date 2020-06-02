Ark Valley Publishing newspapers won a total of five first-place and nine second-place awards in the 2019 Colorado Press Association Better News Media Contest, announced in May.
Awards were given in a variety of categories including advertising, editorial and photography.
Salida’s Monday-Friday daily, The Mountain Mail, is judged as a Class 5 newspaper with a readership of fewer that 10,000.
Three weeklies, The Chaffee County Times of Buena Vista, Herald Democrat of Leadville and Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume of Bailey, are all Class 3 with readerships of 2,001-4,000.
The Mountain Mail
First place
Editorial – Best editorial special section: “Salute to Our Heroes Veterans Day Special 2019” – Paul Goetz and Mountain Mail Editorial Staff.
Editorial – Best feature story: “So much like Mars, NASA uses the dunes for testing” – Cody Olivas.
Photo and design – Best sports photograph: “Bull turns rider upside down” – Cody Olivas.
Second place
Advertising – Best health care ad: Chaffee Resources – Jeff Wolfe.
Online – Best website daily: themountainmail.com – Holly Russell and Jeorge Hasselbrink.
Chaffee County Times
First place
Photo and design – Best sports photo: “Cowboy Protection” – Renee Graner.
Second place
Advertising – Best small space ad: Souled Out T-Shirts grand opening – Clarke Poos, Amanda Christensen and Bernie White.
Photo and design – Best cover design: Seven Peaks Festival front – Dave Schiefelbein, Max Smith and Amanda Christensen.
Photo and design – Best news page design: “Family friendly” – Dave Schiefelbein, Scott Anderson, John King and Renee Graner.
Photo and design – Best photography portfolio – Max Smith.
Herald Democrat
First place
Editorial – Best editorial writing: “Best is better than first: On the Mendoza sentencing: Doing the right thing” – Marcia Martinek.
Second place
Advertising – Best health care ad: Cloud City Medical – Stephanie Wagner and Amanda Christensen.
Editorial – Best sustained coverage: “Justice center” – Rachel Woolworth
The Park County Republican and Fairplay Flume
Second place
Editorial – Best environmental story: “Competing interests collide on the north fork of the South Platte River” – Kelly Kirkpatrick.
