by Mountain Mail Staff
Spartan fans might want to wear their cleats to Salida High School football games this fall. Once again, Salida cheerleaders will offer Spartan fans a chance to kick a field goal for some cash during halftime at home games.
Spartan fans can get a ticket from Salida cheerleaders at the game, and if their number is called, they’ll have an opportunity to kick a field goal from the 20-yard line.
If they can kick it through the uprights, they’ll win half of the week’s $100 donation from Gay Hahn with Wes Hill and Associates. The other half of the money goes to the cheerleaders.
If the person misses the kick, however, the prize money will roll over to the next game.
