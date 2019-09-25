Officer Harry Peele of the Salida Police Department is one of two school resource officers, or SROs, in the district.
Peele spends most of his time at Salida High School but acts as the SRO for Longfellow Elementary School as well.
Peele came to law enforcement following nine years in the U.S. Army and having worked in corrections.
He was raised in the military and grew up on Air Force bases, mostly in Germany, and he speaks fluent German.
After high school he cared for his grandparents. He waited until an uncle got back from his tour of duty and then joined the U.S. Army at age 22.
Peele spent his nine-year career in tanks and was a M1 armor crewman, or 19K. He was deployed first to Iraq, where he spent time in Mosul and Kirkuk, and later Afghanistan in the Kandahar River Valley.
He was a gunner and an assistant tank commander on an M1A2 Abrams tank.
After the Army, Peele said he wanted to maintain his skills and next worked in corrections for four years.
He was interested in law enforcement and applied for a job as a police officer in Salida but was turned down due to lack of experience and training.
Peele was working at Bradshaw State Jail in Texas when he received word from Russ Johnson that Salida would be glad to hire him if he could get into the police academy.
Peele applied and was accepted to the academy program in Glenwood Springs.
He became a Salida police officer Jan. 3, 2018.
When C.J. Meseke’s two-year stint as SRO was coming to an end, Peele applied for the position.
He said he sees his role as one of intervention. It’s a chance to help correct issues before graduation, and he sees himself as being at the schools to help guide, counsel, mentor, be a friend and sometimes a parent to the kids he works with.
Everybody handles issues differently, he said, and sometimes his role is to listen and help students work out problems.
For some kids the only thing they know is to act out, and he can defuse a situation and break down barriers so the student is able to have a civil conversation about what is going on.
He said he will often pass on his own experiences in helping a student negotiate his or her own difficulties.
He said so far he hasn’t really needed to step in officially in a situation.
One thing Peele has stepped up at SHS is the presence of military recruiters coming to the school. He is the point of contact for the military and has been active in getting representatives from the Army, Navy, Coast Guard and Colorado National Guard to come talk to students. He has yet to hear from the Marines and Air Force.
He said going into the military was the best decision he ever made, and he wants to give SHS students the same kind of opportunity.
“I hold it dear to my heart,” Peele said, and added that several students are preparing to enter the armed forces following high school.
