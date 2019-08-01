In celebration of Colorado Day and the 143rd birthday of the state on Aug. 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife will offer free entry to all 41 state parks on Monday.
Although the state recognizes this annual holiday on the first of the month, state parks celebrate the occasion with free entrance on the first Monday of August, according to a press release.
Colorado Day was created by the state legislature to mark the anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876 by President Ulysses S. Grant.
“Colorado Day is one of our favorite days of the year. We’re always excited to provide this opportunity to all Coloradans to get out and Live Life Outside,” said Margaret Taylor, CPW assistant director for capital, parks and trails.
“With recreation activities available for everyone, our state parks are wonderful places to experience what makes Colorado so special.”
All other park fees, including camping reservations and fishing licenses, remain in effect Monday.
