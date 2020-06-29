A public-private partnership between the city of Leadville and Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation raised nearly $1.5 million for the first phase of the opera house’s rehabilitation, which is expected to be complete in late summer 2021.
Funding was provided by the Colorado Department of Local Affairs Energy/Mineral Impact Assistance Fund, National Park Service Save America’s Treasure program, Colorado State Historical Fund, National Trust for Historic Preservation & American Express Partners in Preservation program and the city of Leadville, a press release stated.
Partners in Preservation funds were earned by Tabor Opera House supporters nationwide, whose online voting helped the Tabor win first place and $150,000 in a national campaign.
Leadville Mayor Greg Labbe said first phase work will begin this summer.
The Tabor Opera House Preservation Foundation canceled its summer season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Foundation President Mary Ann Graham Best said the silver lining it that provides more time to focus on the long-awaited construction.
Heritage A&M, a joint venture of Heritage Window Restoration LLC of Commerce City and A&M Renovations LLC of Johnstown were hired to carry out the first phase of rehabilitation. They are joined by Agave Landscapes & Masonry Inc. of Salida, with project oversight provided by Hoehn Architects PC of Evergreen.
