Salida Community Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the Colorado Grand.
The classic car tour donates money in the towns the participants visit on their yearly road tour.
The group visited Salida in September at Thonhoff Park, where Salida Rotary Club provided lunch on the last day of the group’s week-long, 1,000-mile drive around Colorado.
Elaine Allemang, director of Salida Community Center and a Salida Rotary Club member, applied for the grant and received word from the Colorado Grand before Christmas that the center was being awarded $10,000.
Allemang said the money will go toward Salida Community Center programs already in place and any new programs that come up.
Some of the programs provided by the community center include:
• The Emergency Food Assistance Program, which provides food monthly for low-income individuals, families and seniors. The program is helping more than 150 households and more than 225 people, mostly in Chaffee County, although some residents of Saguache and Fremont counties benefit as well.
• Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which provides food monthly for low-income seniors. The program currently provides food for more than 120 seniors in Chaffee County.
• Community Christmas Dinner is served to more than 700 people on Christmas Day, with more than 200 meals delivered to homebound residents.
• Bingo is held at the center at 1 p.m. every Thursday.
Last year the center took on three new programs:
• The Easter egg hunt in Thonhoff Park is an annual event for area youngsters. The community center took over the event from the now defunct Upper Arkansas Service Club.
• The American flag program is another program adopted from the former service club. On six major flag holidays volunteers put up American flags in the morning in downtown Salida and take them down at the end of the day.
• The FIBArk pancake breakfast is another annual tradition, more than 50 years old, that serves a full pancake breakfast during FIBArk week. Proceeds are used to help fund other programs.
• New Blinkers, a program to help provide eyeglasses for low-income youth.
In addition to its own programs, and events, the center plays host to a variety of events and classes throughout the year.
Allemang said the center is run by volunteers, and they are always looking for new volunteers to help run the many programs for which the center is responsible.
New ideas for programs the center might consider are also welcome.
To volunteer or for more information contact Allemang at 719-539-3351.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.