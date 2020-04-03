At the weekly town hall hosted by Chaffee County Public Health on Facebook Live and Zoom, Greg Felt said one of the challenges the county is facing is providing consistent messaging through the county and municipalities.
He commended Chaffee County Public Health for helping to create and promote consistent messaging that Chaffee County is not open for business, tourists or recreation.
“If you need to come through, come on through to get to where you’re going,” said Felt.
Felt touched on the preparations that are going on in the county.
He thanked the hospital, other medical providers and public health who are “doing all a lot to prepare for that worst case scenario.”
An economic recovery team convened by the county with the Economic Development Corporation and the small business Corporation is being chaired by commissioners Keith Baker and Rusty Granzella, Dave Blazer of the Trailhead in Buena Vista and Jeff Post of First Colorado Land Office, Felt said.
Felt said he was recently on a conference call with commissioners from other counties and became aware that a difference between Chaffee and other counties is that Chaffee County has already developed an economic recovery team and is taking proactive steps to prepare ourselves to recover from this and “to get people back to work and get our livelihoods back as well as our lives.”
He said no other counties were talking about that but were focused on the medical challenges and the tax revenue challenges.
Chaffee County Public Health director and Incident Command Andrea Carlstrom reported 11 of the 21 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county report having recovered from the virus.
She said 55 people had used the self reporting tool as of Friday and three have used the self reporting tool indicating their symptoms have resolved. Both tools are accessible via chaffeecounty.org.
Carlstrom said the latest updated version of critical business lists and criteria is available at covid19.co.gov for those who are unsure if their business qualified as critical.
Dr. Erica Gelgand, medical director in charge of infection prevention at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center said as of Friday the hospital had no admitted COVID-19 patients.
She said they are actively screening at the emergency room tent, Buena Vista health Center and HRRMC Salida Family Medicine Clinic on U.S. 50.
Josh Hadley manager of Chaffee County Emergency Medical Service said in the last month crews engaged in 18 percent more call volume than last year at this time. He said 25 percent of calls were consistent with COVID patients.
Hadley offered his thanks for contributors during the recent PPE drive.
“This is valuable stuff for us to have access to,” said Hadley.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista Health said Solvista continues to be available to anyone who needs help.
They are working remotely and providing help via telephone or television audio meetings in the home. They’re available 24/7 at 719-539-6502.
McNeill mentioned the emotional check-in survey available on Solvista’s Facebook page and the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
To view the full meeting, visit the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page.
