Salida Business Alliance (SBA) celebrated the conclusion of President Vickie Sue Vigil’s 17 year term at their February meeting in the community center.
Vigil handed the presidency over to Angel Rowell.
Vigil was surprised the meeting was dedicated to her rather than the new board as she was originally expecting.
“I was very surprised because this does put me out of my element,” Vigil said. “I don’t like to be the person in the front, I like to be the person in the back doing a lot of work.”
Vigil will serve as an advisor to the new board during this transitional time period.
The interior of the center was lined with various Mexican themed decorations as a reference to an inside joke among the organization where Vigil continually asked the group when they would visit Mexico. The members said although they could not go to Mexico, they could bring Mexico to her.
Reflecting on her service, Vigil said residents should be involved in their community if they love it.
“When you live in a community that is so welcoming, I just feel that you have to jump in and be a part of the community,” Vigil said.
The SBA also introduced board members during the meeting.
Nicole Balaun, Allie Stevens, Rowell and Donna Cole are SBA board members.
