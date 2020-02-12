Chaffee County commissioners informally agreed Tuesday to continue the resolution for the Seven Peaks music festival special event permit until their Feb. 18 meeting in Buena Vista, at the request of festival organizer Live Nation.
Commissioner Greg Felt said Live Nation contacted the county requesting an extra week to review the resolution, which would approve the festival during Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista.
In other business commissioners unanimously approved a contract between the sheriff’s office and Lexipol LLC, not to exceed $60,000, for future training.
Sheriff John Spezze said Lexipol would provide weekly training for both deputies and jail personnel that incorporates all the latest laws and procedures, and information will be tracked and reported back to Spezze.
“Each employee will have their own tracking account,” Spezze said. “This will let the department see how they are doing week to week. We can also use Lexipol’s input for setting procedures and standards.”
Guidestone Colorado requested a fee waiver for use of Chaffee County Fairgrounds, which commissioners unanimously approved.
Guidestone will host a 10-person Americorps crew May 4-15 to “assist with assembling infrastructure and preparing the farm, school gardens and (Hutchinson) Homestead for the summer growing and education season.”
The Americorps crew will camp at the fairgrounds and use the exhibit hall kitchen for dinners.
The cost, which commissioners waived, for camping and use of the kitchen for a week would have been about $1,980.
In return the Americorps crew will spend one day doing landscaping projects at the fairgrounds.
Commissioners unanimously approved two text amendments to the county land use code and denied another, as recommended by the Planning Commission.
The first approved amendment will increase the amount of time the county must provide public notice before a hearing of the Board of Health from 15 to 20 days. The notice will now include name of the proposal and address, phone number and website where hearing information and materials can be reviewed.
The second updated amendment will notify, by first class mail, property owners that may not be adjacent to a property being modified but possibly impacted by it. An example would be sending a notice to a homeowners association.
The amendment that was denied had been submitted by Karin Adams and suggested changing the phrase “greater than 35 acres” to “35 acres or more” and removing the term “residential” from the agricultural subdivision exemption of the land use code.
Commissioners unanimously approved:
• Appointment of Kathy Keidel to the Northern Chaffee County Library Board.
• Release of lot sales restrictions for Cactus Ranch.
• Release of lot sales restrictions for Kalivoda Rural Open Space and acceptance of funds to complete paving improvements.
• Release of lot sales restrictions for Vista Sawatch and acceptance of funds to complete road grading improvements.
• An extension until Aug. 1 to file the Mylar of Virga minor subdivision.
