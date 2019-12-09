The Salida High School coed cheerleading team finished sixth in the 2A/3A coed division in the state championships Friday at the Denver Coliseum.
The team just missed one of the four spots in the finals. Salida scored 57.150 points, 3.167 away from the fourth finalist, Bayfield.
“Overall, they did really, really well,” coach Sarah Evans said. “Taking sixth overall is great out of 14 teams.”
Salida also finished ahead of the 3A Tri-Peaks League champion, Manitou Springs. Manitou, who beat Salida twice during the season, finished seventh with 57.00 points.
“That was the next step for us, to be able to pull ahead (of Manitou),” Evans said.
In Salida’s routine at state, the team had to overcome an early miscue – the team had a dropped stunt. “In the cheer world, that happens, but you have to be able to move past any hiccups,” Evans said.
Salida was able to do just that and got quickly back on track.
“We went into the cheer strong and then finished strong,” Evans said. “In the cheer, we definitely increased our score from previous competitions; we also had a huge crowd section, which was really helpful.”
The coach said the team’s sequence stunts and its pyramid at the end, which involved the whole team, were the most difficult things it did in the performance.
The pyramid also put an exclamation point on the end of the performance. “Everything went great,” Evans said about the team’s pyramid.
Coal Ridge dominated the division, taking first with 90.43 points. Bayfield took second with 65.53, followed by Alamosa (61.32) and DSST: Byers (60.92).
“They’re an incredible team and deserve that No. 1 spot.” Evans said about Coal Ridge.
The coach also said her team was brave to stay in the traditional coed cheer division instead of switching to the new, easier game-day division.
“They chose to stay in this division because it was more important for them to compete in a format they enjoyed, even though it was harder,” Evans said.
With some additional competitions this season, the team gave it their all to be competitive in the division. Salida also finished ahead of Englewood, South Park, St. Mary’s, Trinidad, Pagosa Springs, Ellicott and La Junta. Montezuma-Cortez took fifth.
“We had a great season,” Evans said. “I feel we really put ourselves out there and got on a few people’s radar.”
