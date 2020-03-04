Among Chaffee Housing Trust’s recent activities is an application to Salida City Council to donate to the trust a rectangular-shaped lot at the intersections of East Crestone Avenue and West Third Street.
The trust will discuss developing the property for affordable housing at 6 p.m. today at the Salida Rotary Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett Ave.
It will also present plans and other activities during its annual meeting from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at A Church, 419 D St.
Both meetings are open to the public.
The rectangular lot is bisected into two triangles by East Crestone Avenue. The trust intends to develop the southern section into an affordable housing complex with a maximum of five units and an accessory dwelling unit. No official number has been confirmed yet.
Council unanimously approved vacation of East Crestone Avenue on Oct. 15. The property was surveyed in early November.
Salida homeowners David and Michelle Martin said that according to Zillow and tax records from transactions of adjacent properties, property values surrounding the lots are valued on average at more than $500,000. They said according to Read McCulloch, Chaffee Housing Trust executive director, the average property value of affordable housing is $265,000.
The Martins cited a 2017 Stanford affordable-income housing study that indicates housing of similar value surrounding affordable housing would not see a negative impact after construction, however, surrounding housing valued well above the affordable property would be negatively affected.
McCulloch cited publications from Academia.edu, The Wall Street Journal, Marketplace.org, Housingcatalyst.com, NYU Furman Center and University of North Carolina that indicate addition of affordable housing would not affect property values by itself, but design, maintenance and construction quality could.
More information about Chaffee Housing Trust and its events can be found at chaffeehousing.org, by emailing info@chaffeehousing.org or by calling 719-239-1199.
