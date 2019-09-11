A free training session on how to administer Narcan will be offered from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at First Presbyterian Church, 7 Poncha Blvd.
Narcan is an emergency anti-overdose treatment used to reverse the life-threatening effects of an opioid overdose, according to a press release.
Opioids include illicit drugs such as heroin but also common prescription pain medicines such as Percocet, Vicodin and Oxycontin as well as the powerful synthetic opioid Fentanyl.
“Narcan is a proven way to save the life of someone experiencing an opioid overdose,” Mike Orrill of Chaffee County Public Health said. “That someone could be a loved one who has accidently ingested too many of their pain pills or a child who got into their parent’s medicine cabinet or the person sitting next to you in church.
“In the past, first responders were typically the only ones who carried Narcan. Now, with the opioid epidemic growing in scope, more and more people are being encouraged to carry Narcan and know how to use it.”
Participants in the training will learn how to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and steps to stabilize and potentially revive someone who has overdosed. All participants will receive a free Narcan kit.
Class size is limited to 15. Register by contacting Orrill at 719-221-5418 or morrill@chaffeecounty.org.
Chaffee County had 11 recorded opioid overdose deaths between 2014 and 2019. Many of those deaths could have been prevented if someone nearby was able to use Narcan.
It’s easy to use, completely safe and is playing a major role in keeping those numbers down, Orrill said.
