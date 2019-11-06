Chaffee County voters were of the same mind as the rest of the state as they voted down Proposition CC Tuesday, with Chaffee County voting 42.41 percent (3,457) for and 57.59 percent (4,694) against, while the state voted 44.22 percent (540,732) for and 55.78 percent (682,034) against, as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, as listed by the Colorado Secretary of State website.
Proposition CC would have removed the revenue limits for state collected taxes set by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. TABOR currently requires the state to refund any monies collected over a designated limit.
Chaffee turned down Proposition DD, 45.86 percent (3,720) for and 54.14 percent (4,391) against, while at the state level, it was too close to call, 49.92 percent (608,668) for and 50.08 percent (610,634) against.
Proposition DD would have decriminalized sports gambling statewide, with a tax revenue to fund state water projects.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.