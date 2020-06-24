The U.S. Forest Service has postponed until fall its closure of CR 322, the Mount Princeton Road, for repairs.
Jen Swacina, Forest Service customer service representative, said the work is required because of failed water bars that have caused erosion down the width of the road.
Swacina said the work was postponed due to the overly dry soil conditions. She did not give a date when repairs will resume.
