The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association announced it will award one or more Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarships this spring to students planning to start post-secondary education in fall.
Applications must be received by March 20.
Recipients will come from the geographic area served by the U.S. Forest Service Salida Ranger District, including Chaffee County, and will demonstrate an interest in recreation and natural resource management, a press release stated.
The scholarship honors Brett Beasley, a U.S. Forest Service employee and partner and friend to GARNA, who died in January 2017. GARNA officials said one of Beasley’s core values as a steward of public lands was to provide for a diversity of high quality education and volunteer experiences in the Upper Arkansas Valley.
This year will be the first presentation of the $500 minimum scholarship.
To be eligible, students must live in or near Chaffee County and start their post-secondary education in fall 2020. Preference will be given to those who have maintained a cumulative 3.0 or higher grade-point average. Volunteerism, experience with local public lands and trails and a passion for the outdoors and natural resources will also be weighed.
Applicants must demonstrate an interest in pursuing a career in recreation and natural resources.
They must complete the Google Form at bit.ly/BeasScholarship and attach a current resume, a 750-word essay and two letters of recommendation.
To donate to the Brett Beasley Memorial Scholarship, visit GARNA.org or contact GARNA at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.