The Chaffee County United U-16 girls and U-13 boys’ soccer teams traveled to New Mexico recently to play some of the region’s top teams – and the girls brought back a first-place trophy.
“We go down there to play some super-good competition,” said CCU coach Scott McFarland, adding that its harder to play some of the best teams here in Colorado since it uses a point-driven system.
CCU’s U-16 girls went 4-0 at the Albuquerque Classic FC to win the tournament, beating some of New Mexico’s top-ranked teams along the way.
“It was really good for us to go down there and play some competitive teams,” McFarland said.
The girls won their first match 10-0.
Against the Rio Rapids, the No. 5-ranked team in New Mexico, CCU won 2-0. “We dominated mostly; we just couldn’t finish a lot of opportunities,” McFarland said.
Next, CCU shut out New Mexico’s No. 6 team, Albuquerque United, 3-0. “That was the best game we played,” McFarland said. “It was well defended, we possessed the ball and we relied on each other.”
In the finals, CCU squared up against Albuquerque Athletico Select, the No. 2-ranked team in New Mexico. “That last game was such a barn burner,” McFarland said.
CCU jumped out to a 2-0 lead, but Select made some adjustments after halftime and tied the game at 2-2. “Their coach made some adjustments and outcoached me for about 20 minutes,” McFarland said.
With about seven minutes left, however, Juliana Anch scored her third goal of the game to put CCU back ahead, 3-2.
Select almost tied the game in the last two minutes, beating CCU’s defense and goalkeeper, but Nina Haas came out of nowhere, McFarland said, slide tackled the girl and stopped her shot, helping CCU clinch the title.
CCU’s U-13 boys went 2-2 in Albuquerque. After losing its first two games, the team finished strong the next day and won its final two matches 3-2 and 3-0.
“It was a good lesson, and it was cool to see them respond,” McFarland said.
CCU will hold a fundraiser Saturday at A Church, 419 D St. The silent disco will take place from 7-11 p.m. and proceeds will help the club bring in a Spanish-licensed coach to help with all of its teams during team camps in August. A $10 donation is suggested, and pizza and beverages will also be for sale.
