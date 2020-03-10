The Chaffee County United under-16 girls’ team took first place in the gold class at the FC Classic Tournament Feb. 22-23 outside Albuquerque, New Mexico. Coach Scott McFarland said they beat the fourth, fifth and sixth top-ranked teams in New Mexico for the win. The CCU U-13 boys team also traveled to the tournament and went 2-2 in the silver class. From left front are Lulu Zetter, Izzy Hughes, Derby Lopez, Aleah Urbine, Grace McFarland and Hayden Bevington. Back: Sylvie Wokenbreit, Nina Haas, Aubri Kehoe, Cora Dewalt, captain Ali Denton, Dixie Morgan, captain Eva Capozza, Jules Anch, Aaliyah McGovern, Emily Esparza, Natalie Orrantia and coach Scott McFarland.