Salida Community Center’s monthly food distribution event will take place at 10 a.m. today at 305 F St.
The event will distribute through The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP).
TEFAP provides food for low-income residents while CSFP provides food for low-income seniors older than 60. Both programs are open to all Chaffee County residents at no cost.
During the event, volunteers will ask for information like name, address, phone number and how many people live in the household.
For this month, all senior boxes will be delivered to members’ home addresses. If a box has not yet been delivered for someone who has previously received them, then they should call the center at (719) 539-3351.
TEFAP participants will be asked to remain in their cars where the food will then be delivered. Staff will be in front of the center to direct traffic.
Central Colorado Humanists will also be handing out items such as shampoo, soap, deodorant and toilet paper.
People not in TEFAP or CSFP should not just show up because volunteers are abiding by Health Department regulations.
