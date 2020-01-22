Salida High School officials recently announced the first semester honor roll and honor roll of distinction.
Honor roll of distinction
To attain the honor roll of distinction, students must maintain a grade-point average of 4.0 or higher.
Freshmen: Amy Adams, Lane Baker, Eoin Blackburn, Sarah Chick, Chase Diesslin, Emma Diesslin, Elena Dzuria, Kira Fritz, Alexis Gage, Anna Grether, Ember Hill, Sydney Hillis, Isabeau Kaess, Jackson Karls, Amory Kindle, Kira Kuhl, Lily Leddington, Patrick Mason, Eric O’Connor, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Alexis Smith, Joshua Sparkman, Tobin Wheeler and Rasalas Wickett.
Sophomores: Kate Adams, Madison Anderson, Kuper Banghart, Cora “Fern” Clark, Arlo Follet, Chloe Harvey, Macy Mazzeo, Ruth McBride, Ethan NeJame Zeiset, Gwen Ramsey, Vander Ritchie, Jessie Rollins, Kaya Schwarz, Zoe Thomas, Maya Vallevona, Kaiden Veatch, Elena Wheeler and Elijah Wilcox.
Juniors: Allyna Bright, Kai Brown, Isabella Chambers, Max Ferguson, Saige Ferguson, Cassidy Gillis, Leif Gislason, Ripley Judd, Daemon Kerrigan, Colin King, Lily Lengerich, Maya O’Hara, Raley Patch, Rachel Pelino, Madelyn Porter, Sophia Pressly, Mazie Renfrow, Hannah Rhude, Joan Rigo Salas, Ellie Rodak and Reilly Stack.
Seniors: Ella Barnett, Stevie-Marie Brown, Frank DeCew, Benjamin Fuller, Maislyn Haynes, Sophia Lee, Madison Miller, Nathaniel Minor, Brian Morgan, Sabine Nelson-Pyle, Madison Patch, Finley Petit, Colby Pitts, Bowman Russell, Lily Stephens and Jakob Vold.
Honor roll
To attain the honor roll, students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or higher.
Freshmen: Rylee Christensen, Tatum Fisher, Tristan Jackson, Skyler Margos, Logan Merriam, Avery Shoptaw, Ian Vallier and Eli Waldbaum.
Sophomores: Brooke Bright, Amelia Capozza, Seda Condell, Bethany Johnson, Toby Lawson, Jennifer Lobeck, Aaron Morgan, Ryder Reed and Wyatt Velharticky.
Juniors: Jade Barron, Cody Collyer, Hannah Frost, Noel Haas, Gabriella Kintgen, Sage Lau, Aiden Streeter, Averi Webb, Reece White and Jayda Winkler.
Seniors: Jesse Camp, Elise Mishmash, Amy Rodriguez and Melena Vanderford.
