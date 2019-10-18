The Decker Fire behaved itself for the most part Thursday, public information officer Rick Barton said, but crews were wary about forecasted 40-45 mph winds Thursday night.
The fire didn’t jump any lines Thursday despite high winds, although there were some interior flare-ups. Crews were staying vigilant Thursday night, he said.
Barton said a safety officer assigned to the fire told him the conditions surrounding the fire right now are about as bad as it gets, but the good news is the team made it through Thursday without injuries or losing lines.
The fire started Sept. 8 from a lightning strike in the Sangre de Cristo Wilderness Area about 9 miles south of Salida and is now burning about 2 miles south of Salida.
As of Thursday, the fire had burned 8,570 acres with 30 percent containment, Barton said.
Portions of a Type 1 incident management team from the Great Basin in Utah have arrived to get their bearings before they are scheduled to take control of the incident Saturday, Barton said. That has brought the number of personnel assigned to the fire up to 953.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.