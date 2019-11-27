Government offices in the area will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving, and several will also be closed Friday.
All of Salida’s city offices, including non-emergency portions of the police and fire departments, will be closed both Thursday and Friday.
For emergencies call 911 and for other issues call the Chaffee County Combined Communications Center at 719-539-2596.
Poncha Springs Town Hall will be closed both Thursday and Friday.
Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area offices will be closed both days, but state parks will remain open. On Friday, everyone can access all 41 of Colorado’s state parks for free. While entrance fees will be waived, visitors will still need to pay camping and any other fees.
The U.S. Forest Service’s Salida Ranger District will be closed Thursday and reopen Friday. Christmas tree-cutting permits will go on sale for $10 on Monday.
The Salida Post Office will be closed Thursday and mail will not be delivered, but Friday isn’t a postal holiday so service will resume as usual.
All Chaffee County staff will get to celebrate the holiday on both Thursday and Friday, meaning the landfill, fairgrounds, sheriff’s office and other departments will all be closed except for emergency services.
Banks and most other businesses will be closed Thursday, and some may be closed Friday as well. If in doubt, call before visiting businesses.
