Six basketball players representing Salida Elks Lodge No. 808 competed in Colorado Elks Mountain District Hoop Shoot competition Saturday in Glenwood Springs.
Representing the Salida lodge, Trinity Bertolino of Cotopaxi and Bree Crowther of La Jara both claimed titles, advancing to the Colorado Elks State Hoop Shoot Feb. 22 in Salida.
Bertolino won the girls ages 12-13 division, and Crowther won girls ages 10-11.
Salidan Caiven Lake finished second in boys 12-13.
Salidans Henry Pottebaum (boys 8-9) and Max Fletcher (boys 10-11) and Cotopaxi’s Sophie Eggleston (girls 8-9) also won the local competition and competed in Glenwood Springs.
The Salida group competed against other local hoop shoot winners from Glenwood Springs, Aspen, Craig, Rifle, Rangely, Summit County, Leadville and Gunnison.
Six winners came out of the district contest and advanced to the Colorado Elks State Hoop Shoot competition.
