With the Democratic presidential primary field changing, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold reminds voters that if they have already returned a ballot for a candidate who has withdrawn they are not able to vote again.
The following candidates on the Colorado presidential primary democratic ballot have withdrawn:
• Michael Bennet
• Cory Booker
• Pete Buttigieg
• Julian Castro
• John Delaney
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Tom Steyer
• Marianne Williamson
• Andrew Yang
Voters who have filled out a ballot but not returned it can change their selection by crossing off the name of their first pick and marking the oval next to their preferred candidate before dropping it in a drop-box or returning it in person, a press release stated.
Or, those voters can get a new ballot and vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center: 104 Crestone Ave. in Salida or 112 Linderman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Ballots may be returned via drop-box or in person anytime before 7 p.m. today.
For more information or to check ballot status, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.
