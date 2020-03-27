Chaffee County Community Foundation announced Wednesday that it will launch a new matching campaign and assistance process for the Emergency Response Fund, a local relief fund that will financially assist county individuals, families and nonprofit groups affected by COVID-19.
The foundation aims to raise $200,000 for the fund by mid-April. So far, $139,000, or 70 percent, has already been committed.
The campaign is asking donors to help the fund attain necessary resources to accommodate local needs. According to Chaffee County Office of Housing, more than 5,000 county employees have been or will be directly impacted by business closures related to COVID-19.
Joseph Teipel, foundation executive director, said the community initiative and response have been great so far.
“With the threats posed by COVID-19 affecting so many, this campaign is a bright spot of hope and optimism showcasing the power of community,” Teipel said.
Since March 20, $80,000 in challenge grants have been issued from county towns and organizations. Buena Vista issued a challenge grant worth $32,000, Salida issued one worth $28,000, and the Salida school board issued one worth $20,000. Community members have contributed $20,000 so far.
Even before municipal contributions were officially announced, the fund received major donations from the following entities: Fertile Ground Fund with $15,000, Don and Pam Dubin Charitable Fund with $10,000, High Country Bank with $5,000, Collegiate Peaks Bank with $2,000, Legacy Bank with $1,000 and TBK Bank with $1,000.
Donations can be made at chaffeecommunity.org/erf or via check made out to CCCF with “ERF” in the memo line.
A foundation press release said many affected employees may not qualify for current state or federal assistance but the Emergency Response Fund will help meet those needs. Ongoing community support will be necessary, however.
Chaffee County Community Foundation is partnering with Chaffee County Department of Human Services to now accept applications for assistance. To see if you are eligible, call 719-530-2500. Applicants who cannot receive state or federal resources will be automatically referred to the foundation for Emergency Response Fund processing.
The foundation is also offering direct assistance to nonprofits that either have a creative solution to a coronavirus-related community need or are financially impacted by the virus. They can apply on grantinterface.com/Home/Logon?urlkey=ccgrants.
More information about the foundation can be found on its Facebook and Instagram pages or chaffeecommunity.org.
