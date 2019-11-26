CDOT announced plans Tuesday morning for avalanche control work on Monarch Pass very early Wednesday, Nov. 27, which may close the road for up to 3 hours.
CDOT will be closing U.S. 50 from mile marker 190 to mile marker 210 with approximately 180 minute delays at 5:45 a.m. to start our control work at daybreak.
“We do not anticipate extended closure, but with the amount of snow that we have received in the past few days, it may take a little longer to remove what might come down to make the roadway safe for the traveling public,” says William Riddle of CDOT’s Maintenance Section 7.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
