Students in Salida won’t have school next week.
Starting Monday, March 16, Salida Schools will join other Colorado school districts in closing all school facilities from March 16-20.
With spring break the following week, students won’t return to class until March 29.
“CHSSA just announced that all spring sports are cancelled, including practices, through April 6. In light of that guidance, all programs’ and buildings’ after school activities are cancelled through spring break,” said superintendent David Blackburn in a press release. “We will determine next steps as the situation unfolds. Athletics is definitely cancelled through the 6th. Any non-essential meetings outside of school are cancelled. The buildings will be closed to all outside users through spring break as our teams work to complete deep cleaning. Our cleaning standards are above the recommendations and we will continue to sanitize spaces when staff and students are not present. Our hearts go out to those students that will miss some opportunities these next few weeks.”
