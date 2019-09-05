The Salida Public Works Department announced that some temporary street closures may occur today and Friday as part of contracted work for asphalt maintenance.
Major work activities will be on Holman Avenue, Airport Road, New Street, Scott Street, Chilcott Street, Wood Avenue east of Oak Street and Fifth Street, according to a press release.
Chip sealing, overlay and asphalt patching have been completed, and seal coat applications will be completed this week.
For any questions, call Public Works at 719-539-6257.
