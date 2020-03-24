People looking for something to do outside now have another option.
The Salida Golf Club opened its fairways and greens for the season Friday, becoming the first course in the valley to open.
Club pro Dow Stewart said the course still has spring conditions, but he didn’t see any winter kill or bare spots that need to be filled in.
“I saw no recovery, just some spring growth (that needs to take place), which is tremendous for us,” Stewart said. “Every day it should get more and more playable.”
With social distancing being stressed right now, golf seems like a good option since players are spread out on the course.
“I can be 25 yards away from the people I’m playing with because they hit it one way and I hit it another,” Stewart said. “I think golf is well suited for that part of the precautions.”
The restaurant at the clubhouse is operating as takeout only. Anyone interested in the restaurant’s offering’s can call 719-539-6373 for more information.
Those who want to play golf don’t need to make a reservation first, but Stewart said he recommends it. Book a tee time at 719-539-1060.
As for the club’s tournament schedule, Stewart said, “It’s final until we change it.”
The Salida High School girls’ golf tournament is the first scheduled competition at the course, on April 23. As of now, however, high school teams can’t even practice until after April 18.
“I don’t think anyone knows what to expect,” Stewart said. “Not only do I hope we can have that tournament, I also hope the teachers and kids can go back to school. If we can stick to that (date), the high school girls might still get a season.”
For the rest of the local golfers, however, golf season is here.
