Buena Vista police are seeking Ashley David Bednarek, 45, of Salida, on charges of burglary and possession of weapons by a previous offender a Monday press release stated.
A warrant was issued for Bednarek’s arrest following the arrest of Luke Anthony Scott Determan, 30, on similar charges after an investigation into a November burglary where several firearms were stolen.
Determan was arrested April 16, according to Sgt. Sam Livingston of Buena Vista Police Department.
A BVPD press release stated Bednarek remains at large as of Monday.
Citizens are eligible for a reward from Crime Stoppers by calling 719-539-5299 with information that leads to the arrest and indictment of Bednarek. Callers remain anonymous.
