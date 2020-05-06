The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office announced it is implementing Stage 1 fire restrictions today on bureau-managed lands in Custer, Fremont, Huerfano and Las Animas counties due to forecasted weather and dry conditions.
Stage 2 fire restrictions are in place in Chaffee, Lake, and Park counties.
Stage 1 restrictions prohibit:
• Building or using a campfire outside agency-provided fire grates at recreation sites. Devices using gas, jellied petroleum or liquid fuel are permitted.
• Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a recreation site or while in an area at least 3 feet in diameter away from all flammable materials.
• Operating a chainsaw without an approved spark arrester, a fire extinguisher of at least 8 ounces and a round shovel at least 36 inches long.
• Using a welder, acetylene or other open flame torch except in cleared areas at least 10 feet in diameter with a fire extinguisher of at least 8 ounces nearby.
• Using exploding targets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.