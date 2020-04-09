Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID 19, Andrea Carlstrom, said CCPH is working on an amended public health order for Chaffee County, which should be rolled out today.
The move comes in response to Governor Jared Polis latest executive order extending the statewide stay-at-home order to April 26.
The local order is expected to support the decision that critical businesses are to remain open and non-critical businesses are closed at this time.
In her daily COVID-19 public health update, Carlstrom addressed the fact that some non-residents are in Chaffee County with the permission of CCPH.
“Chaffee County is closed to visitors, tourism and leisure,” said Carlstrom. “We are making exceptions however, for emergency situations and so it is very possible that you may see someone who has just walked up to a second home or an Airbnb or VRBO.
“They may actually have permission to be there. So rather than shame or blame, please just report that situation to Public Health and we will field it as appropriate,” she said.
Critical workers can fill out a Google form for personal protection equipment, Carlstrom said, however, priority will be given to healthcare workers
Cloth masks or face coverings are now recommended by Centers for Disease Control for the public.
Carlstrom said there are many ways to acquire a mask and when in doubt a scarf or a bandana will work.
“We’re working on complying with the governor’s request that everyone in Colorado has a face mask covering by mid-month,” Carlstrom said.
She said there are many do-it-yourself and homegrown mask operations happening in the county and thanked those who stepped up to create masks for friends, family and others.
Surgical masks and N95 masks, are reserved for critical health care workers at this time, however, Carlstrom said, Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center is accepting cloth mask donations at this time for their non-health care workers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.