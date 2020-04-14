The number of COVID-19 outbreaks in Colorado residential and non-hospital health care facilities rose to 72 as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported a total of 7,691 cases of COVID-19 in 56 counties across the state.
So far, 1,493 people have been hospitalized, and 308 people have died from the virus.
Locally, there have been 41 positive cases of COVID-19 with 18 reported recoveries.
Columbine Manor Care Center accounts for 26 of those positive cases.
Four deaths have been associated with the virus in Chaffee County.
