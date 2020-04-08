by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Chaffee County Public Health reported 34 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Tuesday in the county. That was up from 26 reported cases Monday.
Of those, 13 cases have reported they have recovered.
Columbine Manor Care Center accounts for 19 cases between residents and staff members affected by the virus.
CCPH reports 196 tests have been done. Of those, 160 tests came back negative and 23 are pending.
Deaths due to COVID-19 hold steady at 2.
State public health statistics indicate 5,429 positive cases in Colorado as of 4 p.m. Monday.
There have been 1,079 hospitalizations and 179 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
CDPHE reports 28,094 people have been tested for the virus, which has affected 54 of Colorado’s 64 counties.
There have been a reported 44 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities across the state.
